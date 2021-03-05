Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Trims Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,008 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $8,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Splunk by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,425 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $1,189,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Splunk by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,027,194 shares of the software company’s stock worth $174,510,000 after acquiring an additional 140,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Splunk by 2.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,977 shares of the software company’s stock worth $98,388,000 after acquiring an additional 11,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk stock opened at $139.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.95 and a beta of 1.44. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.21, for a total transaction of $913,093.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,091,881.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $188,189.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,850,960.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,545 shares of company stock worth $5,909,775 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPLK. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Splunk from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Summit Insights cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Splunk in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.49.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.