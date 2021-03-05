Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,735 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $10,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 12.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $253,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 10.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.5% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.00.

In related news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 359 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.64, for a total transaction of $95,364.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,802.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.24, for a total value of $723,125.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,133.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,901 shares of company stock worth $6,691,380 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VEEV opened at $252.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $292.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.17. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $325.54. The company has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

