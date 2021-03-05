Sterling Energy (LON:SEY) Shares Gap Down to $17.75

Sterling Energy plc (LON:SEY)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.75 ($0.23), but opened at GBX 17.10 ($0.22). Sterling Energy shares last traded at GBX 18 ($0.24), with a volume of 2,173,497 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £39.61 million and a PE ratio of -18.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 12.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 159.29 and a current ratio of 159.29.

About Sterling Energy (LON:SEY)

Sterling Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa and the Middle East. It is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The company holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

