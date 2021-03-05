stETH (Lido) (STETH) Price Tops $1,480.03 on Major Exchanges

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 5th. In the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for about $1,480.03 or 0.03008795 BTC on popular exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $272.22 million and approximately $64,196.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $227.33 or 0.00462152 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00069125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00077269 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00081666 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00051022 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.21 or 0.00457844 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 183,932 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.