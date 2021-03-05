stETH Market Capitalization Reaches $5.39 Million (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 5th. During the last seven days, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. One stETH token can currently be bought for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH has a market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.10 or 0.00462367 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00068995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00076926 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00083106 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00050367 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $228.10 or 0.00466451 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH’s total supply is 7,653 tokens. The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . The official website for stETH is lido.fi

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

