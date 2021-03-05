Steven James Smith Sells 2,180 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Stock

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) CRO Steven James Smith sold 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $240,105.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 43,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of COR stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,824. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $90.07 and a 52-week high of $141.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.01.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.71 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 103.7% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.33.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

