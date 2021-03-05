Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 5th (ALGT, ALK, AQN, BBD.B, BCE, BLHWF, HEN3, ITP, MEGGF, MRE)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, March 5th:

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an underweight rating to a market weight rating. Wolfe Research currently has $238.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $200.00.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research to a neutral rating.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$1.25 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$0.85.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating. They currently have C$1.15 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$0.65.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has C$58.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$55.00.

BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a reduce rating to a hold rating.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$30.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$27.00.

Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$18.00 target price on the stock.

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. TD Securities currently has C$18.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$22.00.

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $18.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have C$18.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$23.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a positive rating.

