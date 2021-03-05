Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 5th (AZUL, BA, BALY, CDLX, EDPFY, GOL, HFC, HONE, ITPOF, LMNR)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, March 5th:

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $25.00 target price on the stock.

Get Azul SA alerts:

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY)

was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $70.00 target price on the stock.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $128.00 target price on the stock.

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a buy rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “One of the largest oil refiners in the United States, HollyFrontier's capability to process a wide mix of crude and its access to some of the fastest growing domestic markets is a real strength. The company’s exposure to the more stable cash flows from logistics segment diversifies earnings stream and offers a buffer against the volatile refining business. Ample cash, an undrawn $1.35 billion revolving credit facility and an attractive debt maturity profile are other positives in the HollyFrontier story. However, the company has been bogged down by the coronavirus-induced oil products demand destruction, especially that of gasoline. Execution risk associated with the renewables transformation strategy is another negative in the downstream operator's story. Hence, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $17.00.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) was upgraded by analysts at Chardan Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Chardan Capital currently has $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $27.50.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $87.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $83.00.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a hold rating to a buy rating. Truist currently has $19.00 target price on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $80.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $66.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $470.00 target price on the stock.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PBF Energy has one of the most complex refining systems in the United States. As a result, the firm has the capacity to generate lighter and better grades of refined products. The company’s East Coast refining reconfiguration and other favorable moves are expected to lead to $200-$225 million of cost savings per annum, boosting the bottom line. Importantly, refining capital expenditure for the first half of 2021 is now expected to be $150 million. Despite the most upgraded refining systems, the dented global energy demand has been hurting the company’s overall refining operations. Its refineries are expected to run at reduced utilization rates until demand is adequate. Moreover, its balance sheet is more levered than the industry average, which can affect its financial flexibility. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $26.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $23.00.

ROYAL UNIBREW A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $45.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is an online discount retailer for brands. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales on its vipshop.com website. It offers a wide selection of various famous branded discount products including apparel for women, men and children, fashion goods, cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, through its website. Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is headquartered in Guangzhou. “

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Varex Imaging Corporation is an innovator, designer and manufacturer of X-ray imaging components which include tubes, digital flat panel detectors and other image processing solutions. Its components are used in medical imaging as well as industrial and security imaging applications. The company operates primarily in North America, Europe and Asia. Varex Imaging Corporation is based in Salt Lake City, United States. “

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $7.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “WIPRO LTD-ADR provides comprehensive IT solutions and services, including systems integration, Information Systems outsourcing, package implementation, software application development and maintenance, and research and development services to corporations globally. Wipro Limited is the first PCMM Level 5 and SEI CMM Level certified IT Services Company globally. “

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $58.00 target price on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $235.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $209.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Azul SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.