Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Barclays Call Options (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 12,233 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 170% compared to the average volume of 4,530 call options.

Shares of NYSE:BCS traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $9.45. The company had a trading volume of 26,392,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,411,783. Barclays has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $9.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 63,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,839,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,697,000 after purchasing an additional 46,604 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,136,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,595,000 after purchasing an additional 169,018 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 254,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

BCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BCS downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investec downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Barclays to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The company operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

