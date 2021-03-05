Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Barclays Call Options (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 12,233 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 170% compared to the average volume of 4,530 call options.
Shares of NYSE:BCS traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $9.45. The company had a trading volume of 26,392,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,411,783. Barclays has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $9.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.
The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.00%.
BCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BCS downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investec downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Barclays to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Barclays Company Profile
Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The company operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.
