Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 15,241 call options on the company. This is an increase of 470% compared to the average volume of 2,673 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.59. 135,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,042,123. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The RealReal has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $30.22.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $84.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.89 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.99%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The RealReal will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The RealReal from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The RealReal from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on The RealReal from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The RealReal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

In other The RealReal news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $2,019,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,740,524 shares in the company, valued at $55,958,239.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 19,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $532,906.36. Insiders sold 688,256 shares of company stock worth $15,021,242 over the last ninety days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in The RealReal by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in The RealReal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $574,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in The RealReal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $544,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in The RealReal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in The RealReal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,885,000. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

