Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 10,142 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,471% compared to the typical daily volume of 284 call options.

NYSE PUMP traded up $1.22 on Friday, reaching $13.15. The company had a trading volume of 63,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 3.48. ProPetro has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $12.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average is $6.98.

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.24). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $154.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. ProPetro’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ProPetro will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth about $920,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,915,000 after buying an additional 67,963 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 362,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 173,650 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 29,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PUMP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ProPetro to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley increased their price objective on ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ProPetro from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProPetro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.