Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 5,467 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 180% compared to the average volume of 1,952 call options.

In other Unum Group news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $27,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 18,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $505,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,040 shares of company stock worth $1,206,311 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNM. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Unum Group by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 203.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 31,190 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 349.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 59,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $739,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNM shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Shares of NYSE:UNM traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.44. 232,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,451,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $28.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average of $21.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

