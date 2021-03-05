Stokes Family Office LLC Acquires 2,181 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,946 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for about 0.9% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 85,379 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $493,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 66,996 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 4.9% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.40.

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 392,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,498,550. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.42. 223,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,519,870. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.02. The company has a market capitalization of $205.61 billion, a PE ratio of 75.45, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.