Stokes Family Office LLC Acquires 4,140 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.1% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 21.4% in the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 5,208 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,688,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 17.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,408,000 after buying an additional 14,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 376,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.78.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $3.29 on Friday, hitting $132.12. The company had a trading volume of 398,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,192,887. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $182.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.