Stokes Family Office LLC Buys 775 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,336 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.6% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FB traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $256.10. 1,026,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,353,502. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $264.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total transaction of $1,756,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.23, for a total value of $88,731.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,878.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,402,155 shares of company stock worth $375,611,345. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

