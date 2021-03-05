Stokes Family Office LLC Buys 775 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,336 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.6% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of FB traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $256.10. 1,026,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,353,502. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $264.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.
In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total transaction of $1,756,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.23, for a total value of $88,731.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,878.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,402,155 shares of company stock worth $375,611,345. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.
About Facebook
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
