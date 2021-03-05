Stokes Family Office LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $85.37. 459,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,988,850. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $93.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.55.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.