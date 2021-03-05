Stokes Family Office LLC Has $7.99 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Stokes Family Office LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.6% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,362 shares of company stock worth $14,449,351. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $3.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,052.74. 47,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,564. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,979.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,734.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.