Stokes Family Office LLC Purchases 11,545 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 112.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,545 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,802,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,587 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3,258.7% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 616,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,186,000 after buying an additional 597,938 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 691,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,681,000 after buying an additional 424,695 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 610,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,722,000 after buying an additional 313,652 shares during the period. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 420,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,309,000 after acquiring an additional 225,380 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

IJJ traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $96.02. 22,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,877. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.86. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $45.34 and a 12 month high of $99.23.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.