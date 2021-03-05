Stokes Family Office LLC Purchases 131 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2,025.00 price target (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,059.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,035.92. The stock had a trading volume of 95,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,268. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,970.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1,727.91. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.