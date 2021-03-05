Stokes Family Office LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 15.8% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Stokes Family Office LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares worth $80,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $43,000.

VIG stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.21. 345,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,017. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.84. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $143.67.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

