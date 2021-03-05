Stokes Family Office LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 111.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,567 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up 1.1% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Stokes Family Office LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $5,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $204,000.

IJS traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $97.64. 79,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,003. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $100.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.68 and a 200-day moving average of $96.69.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

