Stokes Family Office LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Stokes Family Office LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.7% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.95. 262,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,617,724. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $208.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.93 and a 200 day moving average of $186.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

