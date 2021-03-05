StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Short Interest Update

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 207,500 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the January 28th total of 282,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 90,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In other news, Director Scott J. Branch sold 13,223 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $849,709.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,269,898.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 5,234 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $340,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,054,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,506 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd raised its position in StoneX Group by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.61. 4,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,751. StoneX Group has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $65.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.41). StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that StoneX Group will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of StoneX Group in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

