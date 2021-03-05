STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.18.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STOR. Robert W. Baird cut STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in STORE Capital by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,748,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,745 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in STORE Capital by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,798,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,719 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in STORE Capital by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,592,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,087,000 after acquiring an additional 81,489 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,074,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,488,000 after buying an additional 174,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,886,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,079,000 after buying an additional 84,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $32.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 1.12. STORE Capital has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.25.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%. Analysts predict that STORE Capital will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.