Storeum (STO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $14.00

Storeum (CURRENCY:STO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 5th. Storeum has a total market capitalization of $4,166.52 and approximately $14.00 worth of Storeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storeum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Storeum has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Storeum Profile

Storeum (CRYPTO:STO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2016. Storeum’s total supply is 279,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,998,364 coins. Storeum’s official Twitter account is @storeum. Storeum’s official website is storeum.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Save The Ocean is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake hybrid cryptocurrency that uses the popular x11 hashing algorithm. The STO cryptocurrency was designed to create and fund a movement to raise awareness regarding the degradation of the oceans through a carefully designed roadmap. “

Storeum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storeum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storeum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storeum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

