Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) (TSE:SRX) Given New C$4.00 Price Target at Cormark

Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) (TSE:SRX) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Cormark from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SRX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James raised Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of SRX stock traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$2.85. 270,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,100. Storm Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.85 and a 12-month high of C$2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.35, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of C$346.81 million and a P/E ratio of -21.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.24.

Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) (TSE:SRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$52.94 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Storm Resources Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) Company Profile

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interest in lands covering an area of 121,000 net acres in 172 net sections located in Umbach, Nig, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2019, it had 195,482 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

