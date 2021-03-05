Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Touchstone Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth $5,686,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 3.4% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 96.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 5.3% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 7.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Strategic Education news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $626,905.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,750.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 11,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $1,093,449.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,254.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,716 shares of company stock worth $1,948,119. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STRA shares. Bank of America started coverage on Strategic Education in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Strategic Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $80.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.42. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.77 and a 12 month high of $187.98.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.70 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

