Strategic Equity Management Acquires New Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Strategic Equity Management bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.8% of Strategic Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

IEF traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $114.27. The company had a trading volume of 176,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,316,119. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.36. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $114.10 and a 12-month high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

