Stratis (STRAX) Price Up 7.5% This Week

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. Stratis has a market cap of $163.61 million and approximately $4.30 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00002681 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stratis has traded up 7.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000399 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00018992 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000465 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (STRAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 128,879,000 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stratis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

