Streamit Coin (STREAM) Price Tops $0.0023 on Exchanges

Streamit Coin (CURRENCY:STREAM) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. In the last seven days, Streamit Coin has traded up 387.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Streamit Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Streamit Coin has a total market capitalization of $31,347.95 and approximately $87.00 worth of Streamit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Streamit Coin

Streamit Coin (CRYPTO:STREAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Streamit Coin’s total supply is 13,529,414 coins. The official website for Streamit Coin is streamitcoin.com. The official message board for Streamit Coin is streamitcoin.com/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain based StreamIT brings an opportunity to streamers worldwide to make streaming or vlogging a full-time career and grow from it. StreamIt Video bot is designed to help many streamers and vloggers to retain viewers and build their channel. “

Streamit Coin Coin Trading

