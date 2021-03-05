StrongHands (SHND) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.34 Million

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 18.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. In the last seven days, StrongHands has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar. One StrongHands token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $1,111.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000124 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

StrongHands Token Profile

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS token that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,388,900,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,975,705,794 tokens. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

