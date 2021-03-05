Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.97

Shares of Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.97 and last traded at $10.87, with a volume of 19527 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Subsea 7 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Thursday. SEB Equities lowered Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Subsea 7 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Subsea 7 S.A. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

