Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Subsea 7 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Subsea 7 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised Subsea 7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

SUBCY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,210. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Subsea 7 has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $10.97.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Subsea 7 will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

