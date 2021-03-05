Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.93

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.93 and last traded at $25.93, with a volume of 48456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sumitomo Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.46.

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion.

Sumitomo Chemical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SOMMY)

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in the petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

