Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Short Interest Up 62.5% in February

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the January 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

SMTOY stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.61. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a 1 year low of $8.34 and a 1 year high of $15.51.

Get Sumitomo Electric Industries alerts:

About Sumitomo Electric Industries

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells electric wires and cables worldwide. It operates through five segments: Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others. The company offers wiring harnesses and electrical components; steel cords for tire reinforcement; steel wires for springs; wiring materials; optical lenses for infrared devices; abrasion-resistant parts/materials; heat shrink and heat-resistant tubing/tapes; magnet wires; aluminum bars/wires; spinel products; products for electronic devices; sintered parts; and EV quick-charger connector assemblies.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.