Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) Short Interest Down 26.1% in February

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 290,000 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the January 28th total of 392,500 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SMMT shares. HC Wainwright cut shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of Summit Therapeutics stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,054. Summit Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $12.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.81.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,478,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $3,434,000. Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,200,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $873,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 90,481 shares during the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

