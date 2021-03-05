Summit Wireless Technologies (WISA) to Release Earnings on Friday

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Summit Wireless Technologies stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of -0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 5.22. Summit Wireless Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.81.

WISA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems.

