Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Short Interest Update

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 212,300 shares, an increase of 56.9% from the January 28th total of 135,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

SUHJY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,612. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.81. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $16.40.

Get Sun Hung Kai Properties alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.7993 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Sun Hung Kai Properties’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 4.95%. Sun Hung Kai Properties’s payout ratio is currently 69.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

About Sun Hung Kai Properties

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2020, the company's land bank comprised 57.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 68.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.