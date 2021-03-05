SUN Price Reaches $14.62 on Exchanges (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. In the last week, SUN has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SUN token can now be bought for $14.62 or 0.00030875 BTC on major exchanges. SUN has a total market capitalization of $70.02 million and approximately $188.43 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SUN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.24 or 0.00465074 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00068257 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00077838 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00081606 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00050908 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $219.26 or 0.00463002 BTC.

SUN Token Profile

SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,788,573 tokens. SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.