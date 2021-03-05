SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) were up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.63 and last traded at $6.61. Approximately 1,595,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 960,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SXC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.35 million, a P/E ratio of 73.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.76%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,081,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,906,000 after buying an additional 451,094 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,773,317 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,764,000 after buying an additional 114,940 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,087,651 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,431,000 after buying an additional 765,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 671.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,669,365 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after buying an additional 1,453,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,448,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after buying an additional 31,031 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.