SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Shares Up 5.1% on Analyst Upgrade

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY)’s share price rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $25.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. SunOpta traded as high as $14.14 and last traded at $14.08. Approximately 2,850,144 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 1,281,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on STKL. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 26th. TheStreet raised shares of SunOpta from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Get SunOpta alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in SunOpta during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SunOpta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 3,560.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.15 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.09.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.