SuperCoin Trading 29.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SUPER)

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. SuperCoin has a total market cap of $207,410.83 and $66.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SuperCoin has traded 29.7% lower against the dollar. One SuperCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Eternity (ENT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000081 BTC.

SuperCoin Coin Profile

SuperCoin (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,138,605 coins. The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here . SuperCoin’s official website is supercoin.nl

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

