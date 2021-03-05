SuperFarm Market Capitalization Reaches $121.95 Million (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 5th. During the last week, SuperFarm has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. SuperFarm has a total market cap of $121.95 million and approximately $821,996.00 worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperFarm coin can currently be bought for $1.21 or 0.00002502 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000266 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.66 or 0.00308610 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00025645 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SuperFarm is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,500,000 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

