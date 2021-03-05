SuperFarm Price Reaches $1.14 (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. One SuperFarm coin can now be bought for $1.14 or 0.00002368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SuperFarm has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. SuperFarm has a total market cap of $115.00 million and approximately $5.05 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000266 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.94 or 0.00287576 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00022004 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SuperFarm Profile

SUPER is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,500,000 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

