Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Trading Up 14.3%

Shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) were up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.62 and last traded at $6.56. Approximately 1,047,932 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 432,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

The firm has a market capitalization of $167.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 4.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average of $3.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Superior Industries International by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 842,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 257,984 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 702,724 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Plaisance Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 604,959 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 58,522 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 4th quarter valued at $523,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. 37.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

