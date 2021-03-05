Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Stock Position Lifted by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 183.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 845,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546,738 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 1.60% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $21,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $102,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $146,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,679 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SUPN. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $24.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.93.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 27.09%. Equities analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Stefan K.F. Schwabe sold 46,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $1,024,268.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,529.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

