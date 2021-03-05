Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $49.24

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 49.24 ($0.64) and traded as high as GBX 70.75 ($0.92). Surface Transforms shares last traded at GBX 69 ($0.90), with a volume of 125,675 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 67.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 49.24. The company has a market capitalization of £134.58 million and a P/E ratio of -38.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.03, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.81.

About Surface Transforms (LON:SCE)

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; the United States; and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake kits and brake disc assemblies for automotive original equipment manufacturers.

