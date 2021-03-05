Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Short Interest Update

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the January 28th total of 1,850,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

In other news, CEO Terry M. Rich bought 808,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,306.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Scott Durall bought 333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $499,999.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 460,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,326. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,158,204 shares of company stock worth $1,737,306 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRGA. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Surgalign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Surgalign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Surgalign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SRGA shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Surgalign in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Surgalign in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Surgalign in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Surgalign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

SRGA stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.08. The company had a trading volume of 39,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,929. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38. Surgalign has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $3.97. The company has a market cap of $169.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.21.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, an implant for the treatment of moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis in conjunction with decompression; SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, which decreases in opioid use, pain, and disability; and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse ?3D technology.

