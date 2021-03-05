Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Trading Up 15.1%

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) shares shot up 15.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.61. 2,712,536 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 1,508,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SGY. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.50 to C$0.75 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Surge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$0.30 to C$0.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “underpeform” rating and set a C$0.25 price objective on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Surge Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.47.

The company has a market cap of C$207.27 million and a P/E ratio of -0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33.

Surge Energy Company Profile (TSE:SGY)

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.