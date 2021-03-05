Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Trading Up 15.1%

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) shares shot up 15.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.61. 2,712,536 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 1,508,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SGY. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.50 to C$0.75 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Surge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$0.30 to C$0.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “underpeform” rating and set a C$0.25 price objective on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Surge Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.47.

The company has a market cap of C$207.27 million and a P/E ratio of -0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

