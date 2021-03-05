SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Up 3.6% This Week

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 5th. One SushiSwap token can now be bought for approximately $16.35 or 0.00033768 BTC on exchanges. SushiSwap has a market cap of $2.08 billion and approximately $447.25 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SushiSwap has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00056008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.87 or 0.00749629 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00008329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00025404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00031232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00059299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00042340 BTC.

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a token. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 202,442,329 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

